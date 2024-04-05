Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

They prepared false financial reports and collected aid money from the EU. Now the police in Italy have discovered the fraudsters.

Venice – The PNRR recovery and resilience plan for Italy comprises 222.1 billion euros. 191.5 billion of this comes from the EU. The “Next Generation EU” development aid is seen as a once-in-a-century opportunity for the boot state, which is intended to recover economically and socially from the major crisis following the corona pandemic. For comparison: Germany receives 28 billion euros from the 800 billion euro “Next Generation” pot, but is currently leaving the money on the table.

22 arrests in connection with fraud scandal in Italy: 600 million euros stolen from EU funds

This makes the scandal surrounding the PNRR fraud that has now come to light all the greater. The Italian financial police from Venice, at the request of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, arrested 22 people in Austria, Romania and Slovakia (eight in prison, 14 under house arrest), says the Guardia di Finanza. The fraudsters are said to have outsmarted the control system using a network of fictitious companies.

And it was extremely successful: the police spoke of illegal sales of over 600 million euros, the sum of which was confiscated. Officers also confiscated expensive apartments, luxury villas, watches, gold, jewelry and exclusive sports cars during the searches.

22 arrests and seizures worth over 600 million euros: coordinated special units of the Italian Financial Police and the EU Public Prosecutor's Office have uncovered PNRR fraud. © Guardia di Finanza

Millions in EU development aid were swindled: This is probably how the PNRR fraudsters proceeded

How did the fraudsters operate? The newspaper La Republica has reconstructed the likely process:

Creating false financial reports on real companies in order to participate in the tender. Present projects for the internationalization of companies worth tens of millions of euros. Collect half of the loan immediately. Move the money to bank accounts abroad to make it untraceable. Make money disappear or reinvest by spending on expensive luxury goods and travel.

Scandal in Italy: Some high-ranking managers involved

The crooks are said to have been very clever, explains chief investigator Marco Stella. Among other things, unsuspecting front men were installed, including an entrepreneur from South Tyrol and his Ukrainian partner. Some of the accomplices include important entrepreneurs, such as the arrested sports manager Maurizio de Simone.

The group also used “advanced software that made it possible to reduce the time required to create and falsify documents for loan applications to zero,” Stella explains. The systems are all based on artificial intelligence, experts have already warned beforehand ChatGPT and other AI tools scams.

Payment of EU funds stopped due to fraud scandal: “17 million euros blocked”

According to the police, in order to communicate unnoticed, the fraud network used unused SIM cards that were operated via VDP networks and servers from Romania. “In this way, the cybercriminals used private computer networks that allowed them to simulate the connection from a country thousands of kilometers away from the actual location.”

Internal controls ultimately uncovered the fraud network. The Simest Group responsible for the disbursement said: “So far, 17 million euros have been blocked to 80 companies, out of a total amount of 2.7 billion euros intended to support 6,900 Italian companies.” (moe)