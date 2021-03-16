Fraudsters began to threaten the Russians with a court for refusing to take “bonuses” from the state. About it RIA News said the head of the ONF project “For the rights of borrowers” Evgeny Lazarev.

According to him, the attackers began to send messages to citizens with information about the receipt of a certain amount to the account, which is “part of the bonus enrollment under the support program” from the state. The criminals demand that the victim then go to their resource, which is usually disguised as a government website, in order to confirm the “legitimacy” of receiving such support, and also enter their personal data and information about bank cards. If a person refuses to follow the link, the fraudsters begin to threaten him with court and prosecution for illegal enrichment.

Earlier, Russian law enforcement agencies reported about the activation of scammers on free classifieds sites and in groups in social networks with vacancies. The police explained that the criminals promise to provide direct employer contacts for a fee, but after receiving the money they stop communicating.