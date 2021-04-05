Fraudsters have begun to use a new way of deceiving Russians, using a scheme with malicious emails, writes RIA News…

Now scammers posing as e-wallet operators are threatening to transfer funds to a bitcoin wallet. According to them, if the client does not do this, then a compromising video with his participation will appear on the network.

In the letter, the attacker, who calls himself a programmer, claims that he managed to hack into the user’s computer and gain full access to it and related devices, including the camera. Also, the scammer claims that in this way he managed to make an intimate video with the participation of the victim. If he does not receive what is required, the video will be sent to the entire list of contacts.

Earlier it was reported that over the past year cyber fraudsters committed 60 percent more thefts from the accounts of Russians. Experts found that almost every third case (32 percent) of fraud ended in success for cybercriminals. According to experts’ calculations based on complaints from people, fraudsters stole almost 2.8 billion rubles from Russians, which is 70 percent more than in the pre-pandemic period.