The “begging season” was launched before the holy month of Ramadan, this year, to take advantage of the current health situation to appeal to the benefactors and urge them to give.

And “beggars” resorted to portraying themselves as victims of a force majeure, beyond their control, such as losing work due to the Corona pandemic, or losing a breadwinner, or otherwise.

While the number of beggars increased during the past days, compared to the rest of the year, social, legal and security specialists warned of innovative methods and cunning tricks that beggars use to defraud the benefactors and exploit the spirituality of the Holy Month, stressing the need to inform the security authorities of their whereabouts to limit From this phenomenon.

“Emirates Today” monitored the increase in the number of beggars a week before the start of the month of Ramadan, and their use of various methods of begging, in addition to their choosing specific locations, such as hospitals, exchange offices, and the outside parking lots of shopping centers, knowing what their phrases would leave on the souls of their users.

It also monitored women and children passing by cafes and restaurants, going up to apartments and knocking on their doors to ask for help. Others resorted to selling incense, Qur’anic verses and rosaries, claiming dumbness or orphans, or distributing pictorial papers containing “asking for help.” Beggars moved in the form of a family consisting of a man, a woman and children, claiming that they come from an Arab country that suffers from instability, and are looking for work, or that they are a family whose breadwinner has lost his job due to Coronavirus, and who need help.

Citizens and residents warned Muhammad al-Balushi, Omar Salah, Ahmed Abdul-Rahman, Maram Saeed, and Iman Jamal, that “begging distorts the civilized landscape of the state, and requires the solidarity of all segments of society to confront and fight it,” noting that “the elimination of beggary begins with the individual and not the state. If you refrain from giving money to beggars, their number will decrease and the phenomenon will disappear. ”

They emphasized that there are many ways to do charitable work, referring to charitable societies scattered in the UAE, licensed by the government, as “it meets the needs of the needy and helps them overcome their ordeals, and these funds can be taken out to ensure that they actually reach those who deserve it.”

Social specialists, Medhat Fawaz, Samira Al Balushi and Fatima Hassan, stated that beggary is an urgent phenomenon in the Emirati society, which began to spread and took deceptive forms and appearances that do not express the true poor, stressing the response to this non-civilized phenomenon.

And they said: “As the month of Ramadan approaches each year, beggars increase and their fraudulent methods increase in order to generate emotions and ask for money, pretending that they are unable to secure the sustenance of their families, which puts members of society in great confusion because of their desire to charity and help the needy, during the blessed month of Ramadan.”

They emphasized the seriousness of the phenomenon of begging and the need for everyone to come together in eliminating these phenomena, especially since the beggars are professionals, and often they violate the conditions of legal residency, or visitors who come to the country with visitor visas to exploit the spirituality of the month of Ramadan to collect the largest amount of money, pointing out that these people change Of their methods commensurate with the surrounding circumstances ».

Lawyer and legal advisor, Ali Musbah, said that “begging is a means of exploiting good hearts and illegally appropriating other people’s money.”

He added: “There are many forms and methods of begging, as colonizers lurk in front of shopping associations or supermarkets, define their goal, and then head to address him, creating fake stories that prompt the listener to sympathize with her, such as asking him for financial help because of the accumulation of debts, or to buy food or to pay rent. And so on is one of the fraudulent methods. ”

He warned that “beggars may be in groups, watching each other, and exchanging roles so that their shapes are not preserved, but the most dangerous types of beggars are those who knock on the doors of homes, as it is not ruled out that these people commit theft crimes under the guise of begging.”

He continued, “The holy month of Ramadan is the most common time for beggars to spread, especially before breakfast, when they sympathize with those who are fasting with words and supplications, or offer them inferior goods of unknown source, such as perfumes, toothpicks, the Qur’an and small booklets, claiming that they are ready to sell them at any price, because they cannot find Food or clothing, or the lack of work ».

He warned against dealing with beggars, “because providing money to this group helps them spread crime in society, especially since the vast majority of its members are begging, and we do not know where this money is transferred, and for what purpose it is used, so every person must avoid them and not obey them or sympathize with them. ».

He emphasized that “the charitable societies in the country open their doors to help every needy person after examining and studying his condition, and will not fail in giving, and this is the right way to give charity or zakat.”

In turn, the Ministry of Interior warned community members not to believe the false stories and stories promoted by beggars, and to pay any money to them, pointing to the need for cooperation in reporting them by contacting the police operations rooms on the emergency phone 999, and a safety service.

The Ministry continued its efforts to eradicate this phenomenon, by educating members of the public not to be drawn to the claims of shoppers, or by tightening control procedures, as it launched a booklet “Fight begging” through its smart application (moiuae), as part of its smart community awareness services, which provide a vital database In the security, societal and legal fields for all users of the application.

The e-booklet included an introduction to begging, laws related to combating this societal scourge, the associated penalties, methods of reporting and proper handling of beggary cases.

It also included educational advice in six languages ​​(Arabic, English, Hindi, Chinese, Filipino, Urdu, and Malayalam), stressing that begging is an extraneous phenomenon that harms the civilized face of the Emirati society, because the state has provided all decent livelihoods and has built many charitable institutions that study conditions People and help the receivable. Beggary is also considered a lawful chapter of crime, because some beggars have occupied this profession until it has become a form of seasonal investment. Police forces in the state have also been active in pursuing beggars, by carrying out periodic campaigns to arrest them in the places in which they are located, as it arrested a large number of them during the past months of Ramadan, and investigations showed that many of them used artificial disabilities to deceive members of society and seize their money.

The investigations showed that most of the cases that were caught and interrogated used false tricks, excuses and artificial deficiencies to deceive the benefactors and make them pay them money.

The police called on members of the public to report the whereabouts of beggars by calling the Command and Control Center 999, asking community members wishing to donate to hand over their donations to charitable institutions accredited by the state to distribute them and ensure that they reach those who deserve it, and not to give beggars money, or to respond to their fraudulent methods and their unlawful intentions From which they reap huge fortunes.

Professor of Culture and Society at Canadian University, Dr. Saif Rashid Al-Jabri, confirmed that some beggary professionals take advantage of the month of Ramadan and are active in defrauding community members with fabricated pictures and stories, under the guise of debt and disability, pointing to the need to warn citizens and residents against paying their zakat and charity except for the needy who know them, whether From relatives or acquaintances, or through the official doors located and spread throughout the country.

He said that “giving without restriction does not protect the evil side, and encourages the continuation of these alien phenomena to society,” indicating that giving money or giving zakat to people we do not know may result in direct and indirect damages, given that the person does not know the fate of these funds, nor to Who will you go, and in what way will you spend it, stressing that putting zakat in its eight specific sources is a mandatory matter that must be taken care of.

An awareness poster from the book “Fighting Begging”, which was issued by the “Ministry of Interior” to raise awareness of the danger of the phenomenon. From the source

The penalty for begging

Lawyer and legal advisor, Ali Musabbah, confirmed that the legislator has put in place a special law to combat begging, with the aim of preserving the civilized image of society and protecting it from crimes related to begging. The UAE legislator stipulated severe penalties for the crime of begging, which is the penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, and a fine of not less than five thousand dirhams. It is considered an aggravating circumstance if he commits the crime of begging while he is of a sound structure or has a visible resource to live, and if the beggar has feigned injury to permanent wounds or disabilities or pretended to perform a service for others, or used any means of deception and deceit with the intention of influencing others to turn their sympathy. Anyone who administers the crime of organized begging for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams or either of these two penalties shall be punished for whoever participated in the crime of organized begging, and in all the previous cases the foreigner is deported from the country after his arrest and trial.

The Anti-begging Law aims to preserve the civilized image of society, protect it from the crimes associated with begging, and combat and prevent the crimes of “begging” and “organized begging”. The Public Prosecution may refer the suspect in the crime of begging to the Ministry of Community Development, or the competent local authority, to work on social care or rehabilitation for work, if the provisions of social security are fulfilled against him.

• The most dangerous type of beggars are those who knock on the doors of homes.



• Most of the cases that were seized confirmed the use of false tricks.





