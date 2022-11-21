Frauds | Two Estonians are suspected of a cryptocurrency scam worth $575 million

The victims are said to have paid their money to the companies suspected of fraud, after which the money was recycled through table drawer companies.

Two An Estonian citizen has been arrested in Tallinn on suspicion of a cryptocurrency scam worth $575 million and money laundering. The US Department of Justice announced the matter on Monday.

According to Reuters, which reports on the matter Sergei Potapenko and by Ivan Turõgin allegedly scammed a total of hundreds of thousands of people with their cryptocurrency fraud. According to Reuters, Potapenko and Turõgin tricked victims into signing fake equipment leases with their cryptocurrency mining service.

In addition, victims were tricked into investing in a virtual currency bank called Polybyus Bank, which did not actually exist.

of the United States according to the Department of Justice, the victims paid a total of more than $575 million to Potapenko and Turõgin’s companies, after which the money was recycled through desk drawer companies, and used to buy real estate and luxury cars, among other things.

“The scope and scale of the alleged fraud is astounding,” Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice Kenneth Polite Jr. said according to Reuters. According to him, the authorities of the United States and Estonia are working together to confiscate the wealth acquired with defrauded and laundered money.

At least 75 properties, six luxury cars, cryptocurrency wallets and thousands of cryptocurrency mining machines are connected to the money laundering suspicion. According to Reuters, the case is being investigated by the US federal police, the FBI.