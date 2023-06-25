Frauds | Tuula Visa, 80, tells what you should never do on Facebook – This is how the heartless business of romance scammers runs

When Tuula Visa started talking about romance scammers who extort money from the elderly over ten years ago, she was considered crazy. Today, the victims call Visa almost daily, and they are no longer just the elderly.

I kill I’m sorry.

This is how unfortunately many phone calls start, to which Tuula Visa80, answers.

“Are you thinking of killing right away or shall we talk first?” Visa says then.

Usually, callers want to stay and chat.

After that, a story follows, of which Visa reckons he has already heard “probably thousands” of different versions.