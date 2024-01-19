Frauds | The questionable activities of the employee were revealed in the e-mail of the ex-spouse – the former employee of Live Nation was sentenced for fraud

The prosecutor demanded a sentence for the former Live Nation employee for aggravated bribery, but the court dismissed the bribery charges.

Helsinki On Friday, the district court sentenced a former employee of the event organizer Live Nation Finland to a seven-month suspended prison sentence for gross fraud.

According to the court, the man tricked Live Nation Finland's staff into paying the service providers' bills for around 36,000 euros. With unjustified invoicing, the man obtained an unjustified financial benefit for himself or his company. The crime took place between 2012 and 2018.

The man's duties at Live Nation Finland included the technical production of concerts and events organized by it. Among other things, he ordered various services and supplies from service providers for organizing events.

The man was also sentenced to compensate Live Nation Finland for the damage he caused, i.e. around 36,000 euros with interest.

Prosecutor demanded a conditional prison sentence of more than a year for the man for aggravated bribery.

According to the prosecutor, the man received more than 137,000 euros from different service providers into his company's account, being aware of his position, where he could independently choose the service providers for Live Nation Finland's events. Men who exercised control in the companies that made payments to the man's company were accused of gross or basic bribery. The court dismissed all bribery charges.

The district court considered that it was not shown that the service providers' payments to the man's company were made with the intention of bribery. According to the district court, when evaluating the purpose of favoring, it was also necessary to take into account that the service providers who made payments to the man's company had an established position as subcontractors of Live Nation Finland. Therefore, they were considered to have little interest in bribing the man.

Suspicions about the bribes the man received came to light when his ex-spouse sent an email to the CEO of Live Nation Finland's parent company Live Nation Entertainment, in which he claimed that Live Nation Finland's employees were, among other things, falsifying invoices and receiving payments from service providers under the counter. After the report, an internal investigation was carried out in the company, which led to the termination of the employment of the man who received the sentence and a request for an investigation to the police.