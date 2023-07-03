Tuesday, July 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Frauds | The police are warning about a scammer in Vantaa who claims to get too little change back from sellers

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Frauds | The police are warning about a scammer in Vantaa who claims to get too little change back from sellers

In an update shared on their Twitter account, the police urges sellers to be careful.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are warning sellers about a person who cheats sellers of too much change, who moves around Vantaa.

According to the police release, the fraudster first pays for his small purchase with a hundred-euro bill, after which he claims that he received too little money back from the seller for his purchases.

As proof of that, the suspect has shown the seller that the change he received is missing a 50-euro note. In reality, however, he has folded the note he received and hidden it.

The Itä-Uusimaa police urges sellers to be careful on their Twitter account.

#Frauds #police #warning #scammer #Vantaa #claims #change #sellers

See also  Athletics | Ella Junnila makes her way to the height final, there will be fierce competition for the WC gold – HS follows the Kaleva Games
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sorry for the advance: Pogba arrives at Continassa and immediately gets to work

Sorry for the advance: Pogba arrives at Continassa and immediately gets to work

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result