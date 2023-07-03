Frauds | The police are warning about a scammer in Vantaa who claims to get too little change back from sellers

In an update shared on their Twitter account, the police urges sellers to be careful.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are warning sellers about a person who cheats sellers of too much change, who moves around Vantaa.

According to the police release, the fraudster first pays for his small purchase with a hundred-euro bill, after which he claims that he received too little money back from the seller for his purchases.

As proof of that, the suspect has shown the seller that the change he received is missing a 50-euro note. In reality, however, he has folded the note he received and hidden it.

