Frauds | Pyramid schemer Bernie Madoff died two years ago, but lawyers are still recovering from the fraud

Bernie Madoff, who died two years ago, was once sentenced to 150 years in prison for a gigantic pyramid scheme.

On Monday it will be 15 years since the banker caught in a gigantic pyramid scheme Bernie Madoff was arrested in the United States.

Madoff, the former chairman of the board of the Nasdaq stock exchange and the owner of a giant investment fund, was sentenced to 150 years in prison in 2009.

The pyramid scam has been estimated to be worth up to around 65 billion dollars, or at the current exchange rate around 60 billion euros.

Madoff died in prison in 2021 at the age of 82.

Fifteen years after his arrest and two years after Madoff's death, lawyers are still sifting through the consequences of his fraud.

Representing Madoff's victims Irving Picard and his legal teams have so far been able to recover more than 14.6 billion dollars from the victims, the news agency Reuters reports. Picard has estimated that his clients lost about $17.5 billion of their funds in the scam.

Last Friday, Picard announced that he was to distribute an additional $45 million to investors who lost their money.

Case has also been lucrative for 82-year-old Picard and his law firm Baker & Hostetler. According to Reuters, they have been awarded more than $1.5 billion in fees since Picard was appointed to oversee the liquidation of Madoff's investment firm.

According to Reuters calculations, the fees awarded through November 2022 have corresponded to nearly 17 percent of Baker & Hostetler's revenue over the same period. In the most recent fee filing, the office has sought $37.9 million in fees from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for 68,000 hours of work performed by 190 attorneys and experts between April and July.

Picard and Baker & Hostetler declined to comment to Reuters.

Picard's and the law firm's fees are paid by the non-profit Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which was created by the US Congress in 1970 to help investors who have lost money when brokerage firms fail.

Rewards come from SIPC member fees, not money recovered by Picard, says SIPC CEO Josephine Wang for Reuters.

According to Wang, Picard still has about 100 asset recovery lawsuits pending, compared to 1,000 when liquidation began.

Madoff the pyramid scam is estimated to have had thousands of victims around the world.

There were also numerous celebrities, such as Actors Kevin Bacon and John Malkovich and director Steven Spielberg.

Madoff finally admitted that he himself ran a pyramid fund for years, to which he transferred the funds that flowed into the bank instead of investing them. The scam was exposed during the 2008 financial crisis, when several of Madoff's clients tried to withdraw their funds from the fund.