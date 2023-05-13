Entity that represents sports betting companies says that manipulation causes damage to the sector

The president of ANJL (National Association of Games and Lotteries), Wesley Cardiasaid that match-fixing in football matches “brings harm to bookmakers”. The leader of the entity also stated that companies in the sector are the “First Victims”. The statements were made on Thursday (May 11, 2023), during the 2nd Brazilian Sports Integrity Summit, at the TST (Superior Labor Court), in Brasilia. There are ongoing investigations into suspected fraud related to betting on football matches. To try to curb manipulations, the government wants to prohibit leaders and athletes from placing bets.