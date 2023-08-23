Frauds | First the heart, then the money – Irma, 79, also lost her will to life to Kokkola Auervaara, who had swindled dozens of women

The deception of the love cheat targets the deepest human emotions. That is why it leaves a heavy mark on the victim. After realizing that she had been tricked, Irma saw no other solution but to take her own life.

Immediately at the first meeting, the man said he fell in love To Irma.

It is said that the man’s legs had become so limp from a small kiss that it was difficult to walk on the stairs of the cruise ship. Irma’s rear and legs had also made a deep impression.

“I replied that you should be quiet. It’s not possible to fall in love like that before getting to know each other,” Irma recalls.

It will soon be eight years since that night. Irma and her friends The wind had booked a cruise to cheer up in the middle of the grayness of November. In the evening, a man came to them who wanted to chat and dance.

I was dancing after that the trio went upstairs to the restaurant and the man came to sit next to Irma. Immediately, a confession of love was heard, which sounded special to Irma.

The women decided to go to their cabins to sleep. The man wanted an escort. Irma agreed to it, but the man would have no business in the cabin.

During the conversation, the man had paid attention to Irma the whole time and asked, among other things, if she likes to travel. When Irma then said that it would be okay to travel if there was money, the man said that he could give it to her.

“Tuula told me afterwards that the man would have promised me the moon from the sky. At that point I already suspected that he was a liar, but I didn’t guess what kind of tangle I’d gotten myself into.”

Irma and Tuula do not appear in the story under their own names, because the matter is sensitive and Irma wants to protect her children.

The same in 2012, the man had received a suspended prison sentence for fraud and aggravated fraud, which he had committed in 2012-2013.

The Paraikaa man is charged with sixteen counts of aggravated fraud and four counts of fraud, for which the prosecutor demands at least six years in prison. The Ostrobothnia District Court’s verdict should come at the end of August.

The man is suspected of defrauding at least 37 women out of a total of around 1.4 million euros. There are 20 interested parties in the ongoing lawsuit.

“ The victims have typically been older than the scammer.

The most money paid to the scammer was a woman from Uusimaa, from whom she received a total of more than 430,000 euros.

Over time, several interested parties have paid the suspect more than 100,000 euros. Some of the women have taken out considerable loans in order to be able to finance the man’s life.

Victims have typically been older than the fraudster, born in the 1940s and 1950s, i.e. in their 70s and 80s at the time of the acts. The oldest victim was 91 years old. The suspect himself was born in the 1960s.

The crimes are suspected to have occurred between 2006 and 2020, when the man had relationships with several women at the same time. Some women have believed that they are a man’s only love and in a permanent relationship.

Irma also thought so, who was 71 years old when the relationship began. She met a well-behaved and charming man regularly and loaned him a total of 13,000 euros. In the end, it turned out that it was pointless to wait for all the money back.

Now The accused man has been nicknamed Kokkola Auervaara.

Auervaara is a general name for a con man who first takes the heart of his victim and then the money. The name goes back to its roots Ruben Oskar from Auervaarawho defrauded dozens of women in the 1930s and 1950s.

There have been love scammers all over the world, says the docent of forensic psychology Julia Korkman. A researcher working at the European Criminal Policy Institute reminds us that when it comes to deeply human feelings and needs, it is difficult to protect yourself from fraud.

No matter how aware and reasonable a person is normally, when falling in love, caution flies into the scrap heap.

“The effects on the brain caused by falling in love have been compared to cocaine addiction and the pleasure it produces. The feelings of fear and anxiety subside, the person in love sees only wonderful opportunities and downplays the risks.”

When the object of love turns out to be a fraud, the shame and shock is enormous: how could I have failed?

The risk group for abuse is people who experience loneliness and are in a difficult life situation. Every one of us wants to be seen and heard, but the hustle and bustle of life may make you crave accepting attention and a listener even more than others.

According to Korkman, the victim of a cheater can sometimes mourn the end of a relationship even more than, for example, financial losses.

In the case of Irma, the financial loss was not very big for her, although it was a significant amount for someone living on a guaranteed pension. What saddens me the most is that the man deprived her of the experience of a good old age and the hope that she could ever meet love again.

Irma doesn’t believe for a second when someone says that she couldn’t fall into a scammer’s trap.

“There isn’t a person like that who wouldn’t be able to do the same when the right person comes along.”

Love betrayals nowadays often take place via the internet, so Kokkola’s Auervaara case has attracted attention due to its exceptionality. The man usually met his victims in a restaurant or on cruises.

The need for money was great because the man gambled a lot. He told several victims that he was playing Pitkvaveto in a group whose profits would be guaranteed due to their professionalism.

The international association of fraud investigators, ACFE, says that a lavish and extravagant lifestyle is the most common warning sign associated with a fraudster. In addition to gambling problems, the background of the excessive need for money can be, for example, the use of substances or debt due to other reasons.

“ Irma had believed that she had finally found love after difficult years.

Truth began to be revealed when Irma was watching a volleyball game with her husband in Raisio.

A strange woman sat next to Irma, who first talked about these things. Soon he pointed to Irma’s boyfriend and said that he has been dating him for many years.

Irma was especially surprised that the woman used a completely different last name for the man than he had introduced himself to Irma.

It turned out that the woman from Raisio had also given the man a total of ten thousand euros. However, he had gotten some of it back, and an official deed had been made of it.

Now Irma’s alarm bells are ringing. She told her daughter about it, who made a request for an investigation to the police.

Irma’s world collapsed. He had believed that he had finally found love after difficult years. The spouse had already died in 2004 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and the polite man’s flattery sank deep.

“Sure as hell, beautiful words feel good when life has previously trampled as much as you can ever trample on someone.”

A close one Irma describes a person’s betrayal as the “last rivet” that took away her will to live.

One autumn evening, Irma went to a friend’s cottage without telling anyone. He was equipped with sleeping pills and a bottle of liquor, from which he took some swigs to pop the pills. The memories of the evening are hazy.

“At some point, I had answered the emergency call. The person on the other end of the line assured me that everything would be fine. Then my daughters came over and said I can’t go home, I have to get help.”

Irma spent the following weeks in the geriatric psychiatric ward, where she started mood medication. Discussion help was available, but it doesn’t seem possible to get rid of the bad feeling by talking. Some kind of lock prevents Irma from letting anyone near her, and she feels like a prisoner in her home.

Going out is also too scary. After all, the daughter and son-in-law who live nearby sometimes make Irma leave their home.

“At night, I think about how I have behaved towards my children by defending a cheater in the past and how someone can do such a trick to someone else.”

Shame on you Irma doesn’t know because she hasn’t done anything wrong. Instead, he thinks about how ruthlessly Kokkola’s Auervaara used his victims.

“When he went to a woman, he got food, sex and even money. That the boy had organized his affairs well.”

Irma was able to stop using mood medications a couple of months ago. Sisu got up strong after everything.

“This won’t knock me down!”

Instructions from the crime victim emergency department to identify a love scam: https://www.riku.fi/erilaisias-rikoksia/rakkauspetokset-verkossa/