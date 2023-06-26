Frauds | By these signs you can recognize the cynical Facebook romance scammers

In 2022, Finns lost nine million euros in romance scams. However, the amount is only the tip of the iceberg, as only a fraction of romance scams come to the attention of banks and the police.

Although the police actively warns about online fraudsters today, the number of cases has not decreased, on the contrary.

According to the calculations of the Central Criminal Police and the Finnish Financial Association, 32.4 million euros were defrauded from Finns in 2022 with the help of information networks.

Almost a third of these clear so-called romance scams, or about nine million euros, were involved.

That’s a lot of money from elderly Finnish women, who are the most typical victims of romance scammers.

In addition, the numbers do not tell the whole truth. Only a fraction of romance scams, in particular, come to the attention of the police and banks, says the Central Criminal Police’s communications manager, crime commissioner Antti Hyyryläinen.

“Shame prevents people from reporting crimes.”

Scams also involve really large sums of money. Most of the time, the victim has been cheated out of a few thousand euros, but some have lost tens, even hundreds of thousands of euros.

“The police are also aware of cases where the victim’s home has even been destroyed,” says Hyyryläinen.

More grown up women end up being victims of romance scammers for the very reason that they are probably also targeted by more companies, says Hyyryläinen.

“When a large group is bombarded with a huge volume, there is always someone unsuspecting on the network, no matter how many people have been warned about it.”

According to Hyyryläinen, the Nordic countries in general are a suitable target for scammers, because the people are relatively prosperous and often, for example, own their own homes, which can be turned into money quite easily. People over 50 have already had time to accumulate wealth.

Women live longer than men and are often in better shape, so there are also more widows and loners among them than men. There can be a void of love in life.

“The financial skills of older women can also be weak, if, for example, the deceased spouse previously took care of all financial matters,” says Hyyryläinen.

Romance scammers prey on their victims especially on Facebook, but also on other social media platforms, nowadays increasingly also on dating apps.

However, social media applications are actively trying to remove fake profiles these days, and therefore scammers are often in a hurry to transfer conversations to messaging applications such as Whatsapp.

Stories of criminals vary, but the basic elements are always the same:

The man is handsome and has a good, trust-inspiring profession. He works in some exotic or difficult place like an oil rig or a crisis zone.

A charming gentleman is interested in Finland and would like to meet a nice Finnish woman who could introduce him to the country.

The man starts writing to the woman. Trust in the victim is often built long before the first request for money is presented.

“Usually then suddenly some surprising situation has come up, because of which the man now needs money quickly, usually as a loan. The matter is always in a hurry, so the victim does not have time to think about it,” says Hyyryläinen.

The pictures are most often hijacked, and the photo tamperers usually don’t even know that their photos are being spoofed.

As a rule, communication takes place via messaging.

Video calls never work or the picture is bad. The scammer promises a meeting, but it is always canceled or postponed for some reason.

To be deceived however, nowadays anyone can have to, Hyyryläinen reminds.

Increasingly, among the victims there are also men and younger people.

Scammers have a psychological eye and are very good at manipulation.

“If women are hyped up with fancy titles, men are hit with bikini pictures of Brazilian models or other young, beautiful women. Otherwise, the logic is the same: we appeal to the victim’s desire to help”, explains Hyyryläinen.

Scams aimed at young men, where the approacher is an attractive, more mature woman, are a recent phenomenon.

“The young man has started texting with his woman and at some point the woman has asked the young man to send intimate pictures of himself. After receiving the pictures, the woman has started blackmailing her with pictures: they will be published if she doesn’t pay,” says Hyyryläinen.

Crime victim emergency room director of development Jaana Koivukangas hopes that romance scams would stop being painted as mere lures for love-sick, older women.

“When the truth is that anyone can fall victim to a romance scam. And the victims aren’t fools: people who are in working life, who manage their affairs smartly, also end up as victims.”

Last year, for the first time, the Crime Victims Service started to separate romance scams from other frauds.

In 2022, there were approximately 280 contacts related to romance scams. Birkukanka’s feeling is that the cases have only increased this year.

Although the stories about American brain surgeons and medical majors working in crisis areas may sound childish and silly to outsiders, Koivukangas reminds us that the skills of fraudsters are constantly evolving.

“Scammers follow world events closely. For example, the war in Ukraine has now been used to advantage in these stories,” says Koivukangas.

Fraudsters try to extract information from their victim, so that the story can be built according to what can be thought to sink into this particular person. Requests for money are also often measured according to the victim’s wealth.

Koivukangas has also noticed that the number of men among the victims has increased in recent years.

“However, it’s difficult to say whether men have been scammed in the past as well as women, or whether they have only now dared to tell about their situation, when the matter has been talked about more in public,” Koivukangas reflects.

From the crime victim emergency service, victims are directed to contact the bank and file a crime report and are given further advice if the fraud has put them in financial distress.

There are also contacts from concerned relatives.

“They can ask how they could make their loved one, who is deeply in love, believe that it is probably a hoax,” says Koivukangas.

It can then be a really tricky question.

It can be difficult to make a person in love understand that they have been cheated on.

Antti Hyyryläinen of the Central Criminal Police tells an example of an acquaintance’s mother, who lost her property to a romance scammer for 40,000 euros.

The children found out about it when the mother was selling the family’s grandmother’s cottage to get more money for something. The children had great difficulty in getting their mother to believe that the man she had been told didn’t really even exist.

“I also went to talk to the lady, but her attitude at first was that the police don’t know anything about anything,” says Hyyryläinen.

Banks are also struggling with the same problem, says an expert from Nordea’s fraud prevention unit Sara Helin.

Sometimes the bank can be the first to notice the fraud.

“It can also be really difficult to get the victims to understand that the relationship is not genuine, but that they have become the victims of a crime.”

According to Helin, banks monitor their customers’ account transactions and nowadays intervene if the customer starts having abnormally large account transfers or money is repeatedly transferred to foreign accounts.

“If such things start to happen, we contact the customer and want to hear what is behind the transfers. Unfortunately, things are revealed these days that can make the bank start to suspect that the customer is a victim of fraud.”

According to Helin however, scammers nowadays also know how to advise their victims in case the bank is interested in transfers.

Scams can also be complex and cunningly organized. For example, the victim can be instructed to pay a sum of money to a Finnish account. In reality, the account may belong to another victim of the scam, tied to the plot with a fanciful pretext.

“He is then asked to withdraw the money and forward it again in some other way. In such a situation, the victim can be guilty of money laundering himself,” says Helin.

The victim can also be enticed to invest his wealth in some object. In addition to love, the victim is thus attracted by wealth.

Borrowed or invested money is promised to pay itself back many times over.

Although banks are now very aware of the problem, according to Antti Hyyryläinen, it can take a long time before they notice something special in the customer’s account transactions.

“Frauds often start with small amounts, a few hundred, and banks don’t necessarily pay any attention to them yet. Some scams have lasted months, even years, and money has been taken from the victim little by little.”

Cook the cheats is behind then?

According to Hyyryläinen, the tracks often lead to foreign countries and organized crime. For example, it is known that there are fraud centers in Africa where jobs are printed in three shifts.

Jaana Koivukangas of the crime victim emergency service reminds that sometimes a Finnish person may also be behind the scam.

In 2022, the banks succeeded in preventing fraud and refunding their customers approximately 14.1 million euros. It’s not much when you know that money is lost to fraudsters many times over.

Banks and the police are ultimately quite powerless in the face of scams. In general, money movements can only be investigated up to the level of money laundering.

Even if the victim has lost all his property, it is not necessarily even the most tragic for him.

“Many lose the love of their life and it hurts. Romance scams are very cruel crimes, and the victims are often in dire need of emotional support as well,” says Koivukangas.