D.The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating around 60 cases on suspicion of fraud in connection with the payment of state corona aid. Suspects include possible Islamists and terrorists. Further proceedings would be processed by the State Criminal Police Office, so that a total of 100 incidents are known, said a public prosecutor of the FAZ. She confirmed a report by “Welt am Sonntag”.

The cases of fraud that had arrived were to the detriment of Investitionsbank Berlin. It is about Corona emergency aid from the spring of 2020. “The investigations have been carried out since May 2020 and affect several people who belong to the Islamist spectrum or the scene close to it,” said the lawyer. Members of the former Jama’atu association, which the Berlin Senate recently banned, are also suspect. Gang-like approach is not yet known.

In the course of the investigation, business, club and private rooms were searched. Legally, these decisions were enforced against “witnesses”. The public prosecutor’s office does not keep any cross-procedural statistics on the amount of damage: “However, the assumption of a damage amount of one million euros and a total security amount of 250,000 euros does not appear implausible.”

The prosecutor confirmed that it is also being investigated on suspicion of terrorist financing. So far, however, there is no evidence of an outflow of funds to the “Islamic State”. In many cases the investigating authorities had succeeded in securing the funds obtained in good time; in others, defendants would have repaid the funds when they learned of prosecutions against others.