RIA Novosti: Fraud uncovered during implementation of national project in 2021

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a case of fraud during the implementation of a national project in the field of education in Russia; a criminal case has been opened, reports RIA Novosti.

“A criminal case has been opened under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code (Fraud on an especially large scale),” the agency’s source said.

It is specified that the crime was committed during the implementation of the national project in the field of education in 2021.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations Sergei Gavrilov warned Russians that any websites that resell government services are fraudulent. According to him, fraudsters have begun creating websites offering to obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of Real Estate (USRRE) and other documents for money.