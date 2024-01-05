IIn the fraud trial against former US President Donald Trump, the public prosecutor's office is demanding a fine of 370 million US dollars (338 million euros). This emerges from a letter published on Friday by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The new sum significantly exceeds the $250 million payment previously demanded by Trump. Judge Arthur Engoron is expected to decide the sentence in the civil case this month.

The proceedings are about the future of the 77-year-old's corporate empire. The public prosecutor's office accuses Trump, his sons and employees of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization for years in order to get cheaper loans and insurance contracts. Judge Engoron had already confirmed this before the trial. The main focus of the proceedings is now on determining possible penalties and other charges.

The Republican Trump is not threatened with a prison sentence or a direct impact on his presidential candidacy, but a conviction could cause him great business damage. In addition to the fine, Trump faces a ban on doing business in New York. The former president wants to be re-elected in 2024. He is the most promising candidate for the Republican nomination. According to many observers, he is using the process as election advertising.