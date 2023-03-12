The use of artificial intelligence worries the American authorities, over 11 million dollars stolen in 2022

Riccardo Cristilli – Rome

Too many times you hear of elderly people cheated in all the cities of Italyconvinced to transfer sums of money by perfect strangers who claim to be friends with a son or grandson in difficulty. But how can you defend yourself if a known voice is calling? Does that person calling on the phone look like the much-loved nephew or son you hear from every day? The alarm on the use of Artificial Intelligence to simulate the voices of relatives comes from the United States.

artificial intelligence for elder scams — According to what writes the Corriere della Sera taking up an article by Washington Post the use ofArtificial intelligence in scams to the elderly and not only that, it is becoming increasingly popular and could soon also land in Europe from the United States. The most worrying aspect is that it is a mode that is likely to take people by surprise who do not expect to be scammed on the phone by a known voice. Sadly though it is always easier to have a sample of our voice available online, including Instagram videos, voicemails, and other situations where we share part of our identity online. At that point, a simple vocal synthesizer is enough for an evil intentioned person, an app available on the phone with a cost ranging from 5 to 330 dollars, to create entire sentences by simulating the voice of any person. See also Sampdoria, Caputo the opportunist at heart: "I'm only happy when we win"

beyond scams — A problem that from scams could also spread to other sectors, making telephone interceptions useless and making it increasingly difficult to distinguish the true from the false. Hany Faridprofessor of digital forensics at the University of California argues that we are facing “a perfect storm” in which anyone can be made to believe anything thanks to technological progress.

scams on the elderly — Calling an elderly person (but also a non-elderly person) by reproducing the voice of a child, a nephew in difficulty and with an imminent economic need, is a scam that is difficult to contain because people don’t even realize they have been deceived. In the United States during 2022 beyond 36 thousand people they reported being scammed by people posing as friends and acquaintances, of which five thousand happened over the phone. According to the Federal Trade Commission the figure collected by the scammers would be 11 million dollars. Not only that but there would also be an impact on the health of the people who are victims of these scams with elderly people who suffer emotionally from receiving false bad news, but also from subsequently discovering that they have been scammed, generating states of anxiety and concern. The advice is obviously to never give money to anyone, even if the request comes, at this point, from known voices. See also F1 | Williams: Albon will have the FW44 evo also in Austria