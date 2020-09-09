Social benefit fraud is more and more frequent in France. In 2019, one billion euros of fraud was spotted by the Court of Auditors, even if this amount could prove to be incorrect. “Impossible for the Court of Auditors to estimate the fraud as a whole. According to some specialists, the actual fraud could reach 14 billion euros, or even much more“, announces journalist Paul-Luc Monnier.

There are currently several ways to defraud to obtain certain social benefits. Health professionals are targeted, such as nurses or paramedics accused of overcharging their services. Other families are trying to continue to benefit from pensions by all means. “Retirees often settled abroad who continue to receive their pensions long after their death, the family providing false life certificates“, details Paul-Luc Monnier.