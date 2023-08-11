More than ten million rubles were lured from Muscovites by false lawyers, informs MIA Media. Seven people suspected of deceiving more than 70 citizens were detained.

According to available information, the detainees previously worked in a company that worked on the principle of a financial pyramid. After it closed, they decided to open a legal services firm. Using their database of defrauded depositors, the swindlers started calling them and offering to help them get their lost money back.

Over 70 people believed them, but were deceived again: having received money “for the provision of legal services”, the scammers stopped communicating.

The criminal group regularly changed offices and phone numbers, destroyed documentation. However, the police managed to detain the alleged organizer of the group and six of his accomplices.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). The suspects were released on bail.

Earlier, Russians were warned about a new Telegram fraud scheme.