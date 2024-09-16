Fraud scandal | HS revealed the football scam – Sports Minister Bergqvist: “It was shocking to read the text”

Fraud scandal|HS told on Sunday how the suspected fraud business in football has been run at the expense of young foreign players. According to Sports Minister Sandra Bergqvist, the case must be thoroughly investigated.

Exercise-, Minister of Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) says he was shocked by the new revelations related to the HS football cheating scandal.

“It was very shocking to read the text and get information about how systematically and systematically young people are exploited,” Bergqvist says.

HS told on Sunday in an extensive investigative articlehow young South American soccer players have been lured to Finland to play with false promises.

Young people have been attracted to Finland after a better standard of living. They have been promised, among other things, a salary of 800 euros, a nice apartment and bonuses for games and winning matches.

The players had not received any of these.

Instead, some players have received suggestions about match-fixing. Many have not been able to play at all.

Bergqvist did not respond to HS’s call requests, but finally approached the delivery on Sunday evening with a text message.

According to Bergqvist, “competition manipulation is one of the most serious – if not the most serious – threat to the integrity of sport”.

Integrity means straightforwardness and honesty.

“This is a global problem involving international crime. Perhaps an even more serious part of competitive manipulation is if people are exploited and blackmailed in connection with this,” Bergqvist continues.

According to Bergqvist, the authorities take competition manipulation “very seriously”.

“This highlighted case should be observed and thoroughly investigated,” writes Bergqvist.

To Finland among the attracted players, the youngest are only teenagers, the oldest are in their early twenties.

In order to get to Finland, the men themselves had to pay around 3,000 euros. The money had to be earned back in Finland quickly.

The young people interviewed by HS were cramped in a small studio apartment. They hadn’t received a salary, only food money, and that too meagerly.

The players were starving, and some said they had to go to the bread line. Some said that they drank large amounts of water in the evenings in order to fall asleep from hunger.

The young people are left to their own devices, and helping them is currently the responsibility of two women living in Finland, a Brazilian and a Finnish woman.

In his text message, Bergqvist did not say what he, as a minister, could possibly do to eradicate competition manipulation or for the benefit of the young people mentioned in the story.

HS told already before, how football’s minor league matches are being revealed A huge betting scandal in Finland.

The Helsinki Police Department is conducting an investigation related to the arrangement of the Brazilian players. According to information from Helsingin Sanomat, the Helsinki police are investigating gross fraud related to the whole.

The head of the investigation did not want to comment on the matter to HS.