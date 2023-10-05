The following is a count of the fraud route which, for months, we have partially identified and explained here.

Today, nine months after the presidential election of June 2, 2024it is possible to set the ten steps that the López Obrador government designed to remain in power, illegally and arbitrarily.

And, as we have also documented repeatedly, it is clear that that political and criminal mafia called Morena, will not leave power for good –that is, they will not hand over power legally–, but rather it will be held on through theft of the result at the polls.

A fraud which, curiously, is the reissue of everything that the old man did for decades PRIwhich opponents questioned for years and which Today the López government gladly repeats.

But let’s get to the hard facts.

1.- We have seen the first step over five years of government, a time in which the full weight of the State and all the money of the federal and capital governments were used to promote the image of Claudiathe Palace’s favorite for the 2024.

Thus, at the beginning of the pre-campaigns, Claudia Not only was it imposed in a deceitful way by the president, but it came with a popularity that, with all reason, has it at the top of the preferences.

2.- Also since the start of the federal government, the popularity of Worker and from his management they were fed with the waste of public money disguised as social programs. Today Almost 4 out of every ten Mexicans receive some type of gift, which translates into votes.

But the rude clientelism in favor of Claudia reached the end of looting in the expenditure budget for 2024where the number of beneficiaries was adulterated to divert nothing less than 50 billion pesos, which will be used discretionally for the preferred campaign. Of course, in addition to the looting of the budget in the CDMX government.

3.- A key piece to making fraud possible is the weakening and capture of the so-called “electoral referees.” We are referring, as you know, to the INE and the Electoral Tribunal, which today are practically ornamental institutions. Vases, in a nutshell.

In this way, with the control of the “electoral referees”, the Palace will order the fraud to be legitimized, period. And woe to him who complains.

4.- Simultaneously with clientelism and capture of electoral institutions, Lopez has in his hands an army of 20 thousand vote promoters called “servants of the nation”who throughout the country go from house to house to condition the vote in exchange for the Senior Citizens program.

That patronage is bound to drive at least 11 million older voters to the polls; safe suffrages for the lady Claudia.

5.- No less important is media control; both private and state. And also from the Palace and “with the carrot” of advertising contracts and tenders, he submits to the big media.

Indeed, in the same way that in the past the old PRI subjugated television stations and media, today the Palace threatens and threatens media companies to close information spaces to opponents and, especially, to the Broad Front candidateMrs Xochitl.

6.- In addition to media control, the Palace also carries out the persecution of critics of the ruling party and the purchase of consciences.

Yes, with all the weight of the State and presidential power, Lopez He accuses, points out, defames and slanders the main critics of his failed government on a daily basis, to the point that Mexico has become the most dangerous country in the world for the practice of journalism.

7.- Like a good fascist, AMLO It also put into practice one of the key instruments of fascist populism: terror and fear.

And you only need to take a look at the police or events sections of newspapers throughout the country to discover the chilling increase in criminal violence against citizens in general and, especially, in those entities not inclined to the party. Brunette.

8.- And This unchecked violence is part of the agreements reached between the López government and the criminal gangs.; perverse alliance that turned Mexico not only into a failed state due to the high crime rate, but in a “narco-state”for him predominance of criminal gangs in power.

The truth is that, in the presidential election of 2024the Dominant criminal groups will be the main promoters of the forced and violent vote in favor of the president’s candidate.

9.- As if that were not enough, also In next year’s presidential race, both the military and sailors will be a dominant official force to subdue and intimidate voters, just as the repressive forces did in their time in Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Germany..

10.- And, finally, the State elections will also return. And what does that mean? Little thing; that “the three orders of government” and two of the Three Powers of the Union will be at the service of fraud.

Therefore, it is not a time for naivety and even less for cowardice.

Only a massive vote, of eight out of every ten potential voters, will make the victory of Xochitl. And if we are not capable of that historic feat, we do not deserve a better future.

At the time.

More from the same author: