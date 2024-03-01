Genoa – It was Vincenzo Maffione arrested at Rome-Fiumicino airportthe man originally from Orta Nova, in the Foggia area, suspected of being the main architect of the approximately 40 million VAT scam in the online tire sales sector discovered by investigations by the Guardia di Finanza of Foggia and Genoa (click here for the article). Having arrived at Fiumicino international airport after a shortened extradition procedure from Dubai – where he had already been arrested on January 25th -, the man was taken over by the border police and the finance department.

The investigations concerned seven companies with registered offices in Spain, Romania, Estonia, Hungary and Bulgaria which, in reality, were managed from Italy through an Orta Nova company. Through these companies – according to investigations – the criminal organization ran a large online tire sales business, for a value of approximately 200 million euros and a related VAT evasion of approximately 40 million. The investigations led to the issuance of four arrest orders and a residence order and to the preventive seizure, also for equivalent, of financial resources and other assets up to approximately 40 million. Seven websites used for e-commerce were also blocked.