Tension is high at the Line of Actual Control (India China tension at LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. To reduce this, several rounds of talks have been held at the diplomatic and military level, but at the moment there is no solution. On Wednesday, for the third consecutive day, the two countries held an India-China Bregade Commander level talks, but this did not yield any ‘concrete result’. Now the Indian Army is also trying to fill those places in the entire LAC where there is a possibility that an attempt can be made by the Chinese side. According to sources, the Indian Army has also made some changes in its deployment towards the northern side of Pangong Lake i.e. Finger Area in such a way that the situation is much stronger. Chinese troops moved to Finger-4 here in May and after negotiating the disengagement, they withdrew from Finger-4’s base to Finger-5 in the first week of July but are still present at the peak of Finger-4.According to sources, the Indian Army has started constant patrolling in many places where according to the agreement the soldiers of both countries are not deployed. There are many places on the LAC where both countries claim themselves, but there are no soldiers stationed there. Just the soldiers of both countries go there for patrolling. A senior official said that the way China tried to capture the peaks in the south shore of Pangong Lake, it could do so elsewhere. He said that China has succeeded in doing this in the northern area of ​​Pangong Lake i.e. Finger Area, but now the Indian Army will not give China any such opportunity anywhere on LAC.

India-China Face-off: Indian army increases military deployment in LAC adjacent areas in tension in Ladakh

Where the Chinese soldiers came and stood in Finger-4, that is also the area where the soldiers of both the countries were not deployed. Soldiers on both sides used to come there for patrolling and went back. But China broke the pact and put its soldiers there. The Indian Army fears that China may try to do this elsewhere as well, hence LAC is constantly being monitored everywhere. Also, the deployment of troops has also been done in such a way that if there is a movement of China, then it can be thwarted immediately. According to the sources, according to the new plan, soldiers have been sent to the forward area at some other places too.

Why China boasted on its own commander? US told the whole story

Can not trust China

Experts believe that in the present situation China cannot be trusted in any way. Lieutenant General PJS Pannu (retd) says that now the issue is not just about the Galvan or Finger area, the way China tried in the south bank of Pangong Lake can also try and do such a place. Therefore, the Indian Army cannot wait to protect its border that China will take any step, then we will answer it. Now the Indian Army has taken a pro-active step. China deployed troops to places where troops could not be deployed as per the agreement, so it was necessary for India to take this step as well.

Effect of tension: Rajnath visits Russia, refuses to meet Chinese Defense Minister!

At present, the issue is not resolved by negotiation

There is currently no hope of finding a solution from the dialogue of the brigade commander level between the army of the two countries. An army official said that despite China not accepting its mistake despite 5 Commander-level meetings and refusing to go back, it can only be guessed that the talks will not resolve the issue right now . Lieutenant General PJS Pannu (retd) says that a consensus will be reached in the talks when China agrees that it has done wrong and will go back to April but there is no sign of it yet. Both countries are strengthening their positions. He said that India too has now given a message to China that instead of waiting for him to do something and then answer it, he can take the initiative himself.



Brigade Commander level talks for the third consecutive day, did not yield results

Days after China’s ‘provocative action’ in the Pangong So Lake area in eastern Ladakh, the region remained sensitive on Wednesday, while army commanders from both sides have held another round of talks to reduce tensions. Government sources gave this information. He said that the two country’s forces held a brigade commander level meeting in Chushul, which mainly focused on reducing tension in the Pangong Lake area.

Sources also said that similar conversations took place on Monday and Tuesday for more than 6 hours, but no ‘concrete result’ was found. He said that India has achieved a strategic edge in the last few days by occupying several strategically important mountain peaks and locations in East Ladakh. On Monday, the Indian Army said that the Chinese Army carried out ‘provocative military activities’ on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August to unilaterally change the situation on the south bank of Pangong Lake.