Today, stealing money from people no longer only implies that it be physically, we are talking about an assault on a distracted user or a robbery to banks, the latter are fortunately no longer common. And it is that now people tend to scam more quickly and efficiently, and that is through some fraudulent links to remove information.

A message has recently been released by people, which involved an account blocked by the bank BBVA, which is logically false, but which many may mistake as reliable. This leads them to a link, which has the function of removing information from what they have on their phones such as passwords and even money.

Here you can see it:

This is what the message in question says:

Banco BBVA notifies you that due to a security measure we decided to temporarily block your account since you logged in from another unusual device.

If you receive this message, it is best not to be alarmed or anything of this type. First you have to analyze BBVA He never sends messages of this type, much less asks for your card information, including the three-digit code on the back. Before anything, it is advisable to talk to the bank to see if there is something wrong with the account or if it is a scam.

There are also users who do not have an account with the bank, an indication that the link should not be clicked.

Via: BBVA

Editor’s note: This type of fraud is becoming more and more common, the downside is that there are people who do fall for it despite the details, especially those who are new to the use of technology. So, if you have a grandparent who has bought a cell phone, it doesn’t hurt to explain how to avoid these tricks.