On Saturday, January 14, the Miss Universe 2022 ceremony was held, in which R’Bonney Gabriel, representative of the United States, won the crown of the famous beauty pageant, leaving Amanda Dudamel and Andreína Martínez, miss Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, respectively.

However, Gabriel’s choice generated a wave of negative comments, complaints and even accusations of fraudsince many followers of the contest considered that the crown should remain with a Latina.

Given this, the Mexican model, Ximena Navarrete, Miss Universe 2010, broke her silence . What was it that she said? HERE we tell you.

Miss Universe 2022: Ximena Navarrete rules out fraud

Ximena Navarrete, winner of Miss Universe 2010, was part of the women’s jury that had the enormous responsibility of choosing the winner of Miss Universe 2022.

In this sense, he explained that, as in any contest, every vote counts . “Each of the jurors voted differently, so it is the sum of those numbers, of those tenths, that makes one or the other win,” said the Mexican model.

In addition, explained why it is impossible to do fraud in the election of the winner. “We are a jury voting on a computer (…) there is no way to move it or try to fix something that is, they are numbers that are very clearly recorded, so there is no way this is illegal or wrong”, Navarrete pointed out forcefully.

Ximena Navarrete as part of the Miss Universe 2022 jury. Photo: Milenio

Ximena Navarrete: what did she say about R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022?

Ximena Navarrete mentioned that the current winner of Miss Universe 2022, the American, R’Bonney Gabriel, “ she is beautiful, she is super prepared ”.

In addition, he hinted that the accusations may be the result of the disagreement of netizens. “Just as she had to win this year, because these are things that happen like that, other countries are dissatisfied because her candidate did not win.”

R’Bonney Gabriel would have won the sum of US$250,000 at Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Miss Universe

Ximena Navarrete on miss Venezuela: “Spectacular!”

Ximena Navarrete did not miss the opportunity to highlight the participation of Amanda Dudamel, Miss Venezuela, and Andreína Martínez, Miss Dominican Republic.