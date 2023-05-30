Mauro Balhessai

5/30/2023 – 2:07 PM

In the first four months of the year alone, fraud occurring when buying and selling vehicles online reached the mark of 37,400 in Brazil. This is what reveals an exclusive study released by OLX, with market data, for the This Is Money. However, when comparing this number with the same period last year, there was a drop of 54%.

“Technology and user education must always go hand in hand in preventing fraud, since scammers use social engineering to attract victims and apply scams, such as offering below average prices and very attractive deals. That is why it is essential to follow all processes and always make sure of the origin of the car and negotiate directly with the owner of the vehicle or authorized representative.“, explains Beatriz Soares, Product VP at OLX.

Most Targeted Vehicles

Regarding the most targeted vehicles, there was an increase in frauds in cars manufactured in 2005, with a growth of 106% in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. Among the most targeted models are: Volkswagen Gol, Chevrolet Celta and Fiat Palio. See the complete list below:

car prices

Another highlight of the study deals with the prices announced by scammers. It was found that in 23% of the frauds in the first four months of 2023, the advertised cars had values ​​between BRL 10,000 and BRL 20,000.

States with the highest incidence of fraud

In relation to the States, Santa Catarina (SC) presented an increase of 60% in the applied blows, followed by Rio Grande do Sul (RS) 23%, and Rio de Janeiro (RJ) 17%. São Paulo leads among the states with the most scams in cars, followed by Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina. Check it out below:

See below the main tips for not falling into scams, according to OLX:

Negotiate directly with the owner of the vehicle or with the person who will buy it;

Clear all doubts, always through the platform’s chat, avoiding taking the conversation to messaging apps (less controlled environments);

Always schedule a visit to see the vehicle in person before closing the deal and prefer public and busy places – go, preferably, accompanied and during the day;

Before concluding the deal, ask for a precautionary inspection at a company accredited by the Detran and go with the owner of the car;

Make payment only into an account in the name of the vehicle owner; before depositing, check the data with the owner;

If you are selling, confirm the bank details of the account where the value of the vehicle must be deposited;

