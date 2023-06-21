João Pedro Nascimento was invited by the Chamber’s CPI to speak about the body’s investigations in the case

The president of the CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission), João Pedro Nascimento, told the CPI das Americanas on Tuesday (June 20, 2023) that the presence of fraud in the face of inconsistencies in accounting entries of around BRL 20 billion reported in January of this year. At the time, the company declared R$ 40 billion in debt. Nascimento was questioned by the collegiate rapporteur, deputy Carlos Chiodini (MDB-SC). The mayor’s chairman replied that “no need to reply” the question and that everyone present at the meeting “must know” the question answer. At the last meeting of the CPI, on June 13, the CEO of Americanas, Leonardo Coelho Pereira, said that the company has documents and elements to admit that there was “fraud”.