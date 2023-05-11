The Republican congressman George Santos, son of Brazilians, who won the news after lying about his résumé to be elected, was arrested this Wednesday morning (10) and indicted on thirteen counts, informed the Department of Justice of the United States.

Shortly after his arrest, Santos appeared before a federal judge in the district of Central Islip, in Suffolk County (Long Island), in New York, for which he was elected in the 2022 elections by the Republican Party. He was released after posting bail of US$500,000 (approximately R$2.5 million) and is awaiting trial, according to the report. The New York Times. He surrendered his passport and is obliged to remain in New York and Washington DC, cities where he performs parliamentary functions, since the Republican Party has not yet disallowed him.

The thirteen accusations refer to fraud (seven), money laundering (three), theft of public resources and false testimony (two), according to the official document, which details each of the crimes.

The Justice Department recalled Santos’ presumption of innocence until proven otherwise, but if that happens, the Brazilian “will face a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison for the most serious charges.” The body considers him suspected of “embezzling donations from supporters, fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits and lying to the House of Representatives”.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York said the action’s purpose is to “aggressively root out corruption and self-deception in public institutions and hold public officials accountable to the voters who elected them.”

Peace referred to Santos’ “persistent dishonesty and deceit in reaching Congress and getting rich: he used political donations to line his pockets”, he said before recalling that the politician also benefited from unemployment funds “which should have gone to the new -Yorkers who lost their jobs in the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was the newspaper “The New York Times” that revealed, shortly after Santos was elected last year, the web of lies in the politician’s curriculum – about his family, his religion, his studies and his hobbies -, and he himself admitted that he had “embellished” some of these details.