Fraud Finns have already lost 2.1 million euros to online scammers this spring

Cybercriminals have stolen the online banking and credit card IDs of Finns over the age of 60 in particular.

Finns have lost a total of 2.1 million euros to cybercriminals in the spring of 2021, says the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.

“The number is a record,” says a police inspector from the Police Board Tuomas Pöyhönen in the bulletin.

According to Pöyhönen, about 250 criminal reports have been made about these frauds. Cybercriminals have recently targeted customers from several domestic banks.

According to the agency, criminals have succeeded in stealing online banking and credit card IDs, especially from Finns over the age of 60. The tokens have been able to transfer large sums out of the victims’ bank accounts.

With criminals According to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, there are many different ways to export online banking IDs.

For example, scammers can send an email or text message on behalf of a bank. The message includes a link asking you to log in to your online bank.

In addition, a scam site made by a criminal may end up through a search engine. If you search for online banking with a search engine, the search result can also be a fake site.

You can protect yourself from scams, for example, by using the bank’s mobile application or by adding the online banking address to your browser’s bookmarks. In addition, you should never log in to online banking via the link.