John McAfee, once the founder of the virus protection program of the same name, is charged with fraud and conspiracy. The 75-year-old is said to have swindled several million dollars through scams with crypto currencies.

D.he software developer and antivirus pioneer John McAfee is due to be brought to court in the United States for cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The Justice Department published the indictment on Friday. If convicted, McAfee could face years of imprisonment and heavy fines.

The 75-year-old was arrested in Spain in October at the instigation of American law enforcement officers who had already brought charges against him for tax evasion and unfair advertising for cryptocurrencies. A statement from McAfee was initially not available. According to American authorities, he is still in custody in Spain.

Investigators accuse the entrepreneur and his adviser and bodyguard, who are also accused, of having swindled millions of dollars through swindles with cryptocurrencies. The two are charged on a total of seven points, each of which has a maximum prison sentence of five to 20 years, according to the Ministry of Justice.

McAfee founded the anti-virus software company named after him, McAfee, in the 1980s, from which he retired in the 1990s. In 2012, McAfee made headlines for an adventurous jungle escape when he was searched for following the murder of his neighbor in Belize.