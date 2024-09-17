The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a case under the article on fraud against Pashayev’s ex-lawyer

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against former lawyer Elman Pashayev. The department told Lenta.ru about this.

The case is being investigated under Part 4 of Article 159 (“Fraud committed on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the department, in February 2024, he met with Alexey Blinovsky in Moscow and stated that for a large reward he allegedly had the opportunity to release him and Elena Blinovskaya from liability in the criminal case initiated against them. After that, the ex-lawyer received money on an especially large scale.

Earlier it became known about Pashayev’s detention. The question of choosing a measure of restraint for him is being decided.