From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump faces a third criminal charge. A conviction would not prevent him from running in the election.

Washington, D.C. – donald trump just couldn’t help it. When news reached him that he was facing serious new charges, he vented his anger. “WITCH HUNT!!!” he scolded on the internet portal he co-founded Truth Social and blithely continued his tirade with Caps Lock on. So he complained about the “corrupt-fraudulent” Joe Biden to want to destroy a political opponent with the help of a “ministry of injustice”. “There has never been anything like this in this country,” Trump continued, who finally denounced the “election interference” and the “misconduct of the investigative authorities” – all in capital letters, of course.

The reason for Trump’s excitement is the impending indictment in connection with the violent storming of the US Parliament on January 6, 2021. According to Trump, he was notified on Sunday (July 16) that he was the target of investigations. In the weeks following the 2020 election, Trump had stirred up sentiment with unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud had stolen his victory. At the beginning of January there was an attack on the seat of the US Congress, with which a mob of Trump fans tried to formally confirm Joe Biden’s election victory and thus the change of power in the United States USA to prevent.

What crimes could the possible charges relate to?

So far there is no official information about it. The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times report, citing people familiar with the letter, that it lists various possible criminal offenses. According to this, Trump could be charged with conspiring against the US government and the willful deprivation of rights protected by the constitution. The Wall Street Journal also cites witness tampering as a possible charge.

The letter suggests the special counsel has “more than enough evidence” to press charges, said Norman Eisen, who served on the U.S. Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment trial House of Representatives worked, loud NYTimes. Trump has initiated a “conspiracy to defraud the United States,” according to Eisen. However, the rare criminal offense of rioting is not mentioned in the reports.

Could the new indictment mean Trump can’t run again?

The legal situation would not prevent Trump from running as a convicted criminal in the 2024 US election. The situation is different if Trump is also charged and convicted of rioting. According to the constitution, anyone involved in an uprising against the government is barred from public office. The criminal offense under US law is instigating or participating in insurrection against the authority of the state or the law.

A committee of inquiry in congress Trump had accused several offenses in connection with the storming of the Capitol – including inciting the crowd to riot. The committee had recommended that the Justice Department prosecute, but this is not legally binding.

What consequences must Trump fear if he is convicted?

To the republican faces a year in prison if convicted. How far-reaching the consequences would be for his political future also depends on the timing of a possible conviction. Theoretically, there is a possibility that he will hold the office of US President again if he is convicted. However, there has never been a president behind bars in US history – there should at least be practical hurdles here.

In the event of a conviction and an election victory in 2024, however, Trump could pardon himself after taking office in January 2025. If the trials against him are still ongoing, he could, as president, have the charges against him dropped.

What other allegations does Trump have to face?

At the beginning of April, Trump was in the midst of a global stir in connection charged with hush money payments in New York been. He pleaded “not guilty”. The trial in the case is scheduled to begin in March 2024 in New York. Another indictment followed in June because Trump kept top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his term in office and failed to return them when requested. Again, Trump pleaded “not guilty”. In this case, the start of the process is still open.

In the state of Georgia, meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating Trump because of possible manipulation of the election – this is also about the 2020 election. The responsible prosecutor Fani Willis is still investigating whether Trump is guilty of attempted manipulation of the election. She will probably decide in August how to proceed. (cs/dpa)