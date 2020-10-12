Upgrade
Fraud A man and a woman varied barcodes in a furniture store, the price of purchases over 200 euros at the self-service checkout was less than six euros

October 12, 2020
in World
To the police, the couple explained that they were the victims of the joke themselves.

Man and the woman tried to survive the shopping especially cheaply on Sunday at Porttisuontie in Vantaa. They got caught in the furniture store early in the evening trying to pay for the goods at the wrong prices.

There were several products in the shopping cart that had been barcoded for much cheaper goods. The couple was paying for their purchases at the self-service checkout.

Movement however, the staff drew attention to the situation. According to the cash register system, the cart would have cost less than six euros.

In reality, the price of the goods would have been more than 200 euros.

A police patrol was called to the scene. The man and woman told the police that they themselves had not exchanged barcodes. That it would have been made a joke by a couple of acquaintances.

Both are suspected of fraud. The products were returned in good condition.

