The former world champion of the “2 con” today manages the Canottieri: “We have all it takes to make it”

Tiziano Marino

Some loves don’t end, they make immense turns and then return. Pierpaolo Frattini knows this well, as he gave his first rows at Canottieri Varese (Under 17 and Under 19), became great (Athens Games 2004) and, after the Roman period at the Circolo Aniene and two other Olympics (London 2012 and Rio 2016), he returned to Varese as a manager. Since 2018 he has been the general director of the yellow-blue club and of the organizing committee of the Varese international championships, which the Schiranna area now knows very well.

Frattini, how did your passion for oars begin?

“At 14 I played ice hockey and, after an injury, the doctor advised me to play another sport to stay fit. I chose rowing, I liked it, the results came immediately…”.

Why would you recommend rowing to today’s youth?

"It is a very educational and complete sport. Both on a muscular, technical and coordination level and in terms of developing sensitivity and knowing how to be in a group."

What is your best memory as a Canottieri Varese athlete?

“The victory at the 2002 Junior World Championships in Trakai, Lithuania. It was the first time that the club won a youth world championship, it was an immense joy for everyone.”

What does it mean to compete for Italy?

“It’s an experience that stays with you for life. It’s nice when the kids still ask about my time in blue. Even in a world like today’s, perhaps a little distracted, the national team always has great appeal, which stirs strong emotions and transmits important values. Blue remains the most effective social network there is.”

What does it mean to be at the most important event in the world?

“It’s every athlete’s dream. On those days, you realize you’re living a piece of history.”

Which of the three will you never forget?

"The last one, Rio 2016, when they fished us out following Russia's disqualification. Even though we weren't at our best, we competed to the best of our ability, trying, in full Olympic spirit, to give everything to honor the event and our country ".

What was it like going from water to desk?

“After so many years of sport, it was what I wanted: to put all the experience I had accumulated at the service of my sport, my world and the athletes. Luckily I (re)found a club like Canottieri Varese, therefore the inclusion It was simple.”

“From a work point of view, there are so many. When you are an athlete, everyone is at your disposal, you don’t have to think about anything except training and competing. Now it’s more complicated, but what remains unchanged is commitment, determination, will. to complete a goal and, last but not least, the possibility of continuing to dream.”

What is your dream now?

“Bringing the absolute World Rowing Championships to Varese. For the club, for the city, for the lake and for the whole territory. The greatest desire is to be able to present the candidacy. We are convinced that we have all the credentials to be able to do so do and to do it in the best way”. See also A citizen turns his son's wedding into a blood donation initiative

In 2027, Canottieri Varese will be 100 years old. It would make a wonderful birthday gift.

