Boga’s may not be the only loss for Dionisi’s team. Berardi also has a lot of market

Boga’s departure could only be the first in a series of important transfers for Sassuolo between January and June. The talents launched in recent seasons are among the main objectives of the greats of our football, ready to focus on young people trained with the most modern game principles, including the management of De Zerbi and Dionisi.

SCAMACCA READY TO JUMP – At the top of the list is Gianluca Scamacca. A physical striker, with excellent realization and coordination skills, which allowed him to score splendid goals. He turned 23 a few days ago and is in the sights of Juventus and Inter. The bianconeri have identified him as a substitute for Morata, who in all likelihood will not be redeemed by Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. Within the operation, imagined as a loan with the obligation of redemption and payment deferred over several years, could also be included Luca Moro, a striker born in 2001 owned by Padova but on loan to Catania, where he is impressing very positively. However, in the elaboration of the offer Inter are decidedly ahead, which agrees with the evaluation made by Sassuolo di Scamacca, between 40 and 45 million euros, because Pinamonti could do the opposite path (and with him also Pirola) and therefore reduce the Nerazzurri’s cash outlay.

EYES ON FRATTESIS – One of the revelations of this first half of the season is Davide Frattesi. A complete player, who stands out in the various tasks that a good midfielder must know how to perform: setting, disqualification, insertion. All without blaming the change of category from Monza in the slightest. Inter, considering the line of dialogue open with Sassuolo and the need to join the department, is following him closely. But the investment would be quite high, around 30 million, and there are other profiles evaluated that could reach more economically advantageous conditions, such as Villar or Djuricic himself, which will expire in June and will not renew with the Emilians. Juve follows the situation more tightly, while Roma are tempted by being able to count on a discount on the player’s card, represented by the percentage (30%) that is up to the Giallorossi on future resale. In fact, Frattesi was owned by Roma and was purchased in 2017 together with Marchizza.

RASPADORI FUTURE CAPTAIN – Even the growth of Giacomo Raspadori did not go unnoticed. Leipzig has sent signals of interest, which for the moment, however, have not made inroads. It is on the radar of the great Italian teams, but of all it would probably be the most difficult to take away from Sassuolo, for an emotional question. The striker was trained in the black-green nursery, was captain of the Primavera squad and sporadically wore the headband even for the first team at just 21 years of age. In a recent interview granted to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his agent Tullio Tinti made it clear that Raspadori’s journey with the Sassuolo shirt is not yet over. Also because he is in his first season as an undisputed starter and a change of jersey could be premature.

INCOGNITE DJURICIC-BERARDI – The situations of Djuricic and Berardi need to be monitored. The Serbian, as mentioned, is destined to free himself at the end of the season but this already makes him an opportunity for the winter transfer session and those who want to anticipate the competition could think of intervening in the coming days. As for Berardi, Carnevali managed to repel yet another assault, with Fiorentina who, after trying in the summer, tried again a month ago and then gave up and turned to Ikoné. The Viola had offered 15 million, but it wasn’t enough. The impression is that a more intriguing proposal for the player, however, could cast doubt on his stay at Sassuolo.

January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 17:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Frattesi #Scamacca #Raspadori #Djuricic #assault #Sassuolo #jewelery