The Inter midfielder served the Argentine a splendid ball in the 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, but at the end of the match he “confessed” that he hadn’t done it voluntarily
Sometimes it’s the purest sincerity that surprises. As in the case of Davide Frattesi, who was once again decisive from the bench in Real Sociedad-Inter, taking on the role of assister in the 86th minute for the 1-1 draw scored by Lautaro Martinez in the Champions League. A low shot that cut the Basque defense in two, catching the Bull all alone on the left after an insertion. However, when he was asked to comment on that play at the end of the game, the answer was simple and nice: “What an ass!”.
Two words to explain, as can be seen from the replays, that in reality the play by the national team midfielder was thought of as a shot to avoid defeat, but that in reality he came out so “choked” that he headed well away from the target. Towards Lautaro, in fact, who turned a mistake into gold. Sometimes you also have to know how to exploit luck…
