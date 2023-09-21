Sometimes it’s the purest sincerity that surprises. As in the case of Davide Frattesi, who was once again decisive from the bench in Real Sociedad-Inter, taking on the role of assister in the 86th minute for the 1-1 draw scored by Lautaro Martinez in the Champions League. A low shot that cut the Basque defense in two, catching the Bull all alone on the left after an insertion. However, when he was asked to comment on that play at the end of the game, the answer was simple and nice: “What an ass!”.