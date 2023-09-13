More or less twenty years ago Davide Frattesi was happily playing with the Fidene shirt, the team from the neighborhood of Rome where he grew up. He was 4 years old and football was a dream, fun. Today he scored his first double for the national team as an Inter player.

And it had been two decades since a Nerazzurri player had scored two goals for the Azzurri: on 29 March 2003, when Davide was 4 years old, Bobo Vieri defeated Finland against Renzo Barbera. Since that day, no Inter player has scored two goals in the same match against the Azzurri. Until the arrival of Davide da Fidene, who delivered two slaps to the Ukrainians’ faces at San Siro.

Twenty years ago it was another football. That March, Italy lined up like this: Buffon in goal, Panucci and Zambrotta on the flanks, Nesta and Cannavaro in the centre, Camoranesi, Cristiano Zanetti and Perrotta in midfield, Totti in the attacking midfield and Marco Delvecchio up front, next to Vieri. The coach was Giovanni Trapattoni. It was a match valid for the Euro 2004 qualifiers. The most representative Finns were the former Liverpool player Hyypia, Forssell and Tainio. Bobo also scored two goals in the first half in just a few minutes, the first in the 6th minute and the second in the 23rd minute (served twice by Totti). On Tuesday evening Bobone was in the stands together with his wife, Costanza Caracciolo. He saw up close the boy who equaled his small achievement.