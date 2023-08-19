The new Nerazzurri midfielder talks about himself in the first Matchday Program of the 2023/24 season

The star of Inter’s first Matchday Program of the 2023/24 season is Davide Frattesi, one of this summer’s new signings: “I have always put my heart on the pitch and I have collected wonderful memories there. I remember when we did “shrum”, it happened practically every day, the whole team went into the penalty area, one made the crosses, there were two of us in goal and obviously I never wanted to go out. Goalkeeper is a role that has always fascinated me, if I have to choose a player in Nerazzurri history I would say Julio Cesar, he was incredible in his role“.

"The debut with Sassuolo against Verona remains one of the most significant matches. If I think of goals, instead I mean the first at the U20 World Cup against Mexico or the one with the senior national team against the Netherlands in the third-place final of the last Nations League. The team has always been fundamental for me, that means being a group of people who love each other and all work together for the same goal, this is what makes the difference. Another keyword for me is family, the one that has always accompanied me, they know how important they are".

