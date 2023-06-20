Everyone wants it, but only one team will get it. The Nerazzurri are preparing the “made in Italy” block, but Mancini is also rejoicing…
TEveryone wants it, but only one team will get it. And if it really will be Inter, all the better for Simone Inzaghi. Davide Frattesi, who turned 22 last September 22, didn’t need to be discovered at the end of the season, but his first goal in the national team in his sixth match, second as owner, had the classic taste of consecration.
#FrattesiInter #deal #convenient #Italy
Leave a Reply