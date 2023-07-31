Davide Frattesi arrived at Inter with a great desire to do well and he confirmed this during an event in Japan

Davide Frattesi was also among the Inter players present at the Konami event. The newcomer, who immediately scored against Al Nassr, recounted his emotions and his desire to start the new season with an Inter shirt:

“I’ve come here with a lot of motivation and I’d like to build on what I’ve done so far. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

