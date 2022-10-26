The words of the black-green midfielder and the national team.

Nice interview in a Q&A with StarCasino Sport for Davide Frattesimidfielder of the Sassuolo and the national team. Several topics related to the excellent moment in the league and his career in general.

Sul Sassuolo: “The secret? Here there is no pressure and you can grow. Then, everyone, from the managers to the warehouse workers, pamper you and treat you like a son. The players like to be in a family.”

Speaking of his idols and the players he is inspired by: “If I could, I would steal his vision from Modric. He is unique in the world. He is my idol. Who would I ask for his autograph? De Bruyne. And I would also ask him for some. I recommend since it plays in a similar role to mine “.

And some more curiosities: “Scoring a goal is an immense joy, not only for me. I make the fans and … the fantasy coaches happy. Most popular Roman dish? Cacio e pepe. Favorite Emilian specialty? The grass. Marvel superhero? Spiderman: I saw and reviewed all the movies and TV series, “he revealed Frattesi. See also To everything Brunori: "I hit rock bottom, now I'm aiming for the sky"

