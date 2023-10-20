Marquez, an understated Australia

Already from the last stage of Mandalika, Marc Marquez he made no secret of counting the races that separate him from saying goodbye to Honda, with the hope of rediscovering the fun on a motorbike, more specifically with the Gresini team’s Ducati.

And so even in Australia the Spaniard lived a Friday in anonymity, except for two crashes in Turn 10. The ranking highlighted the difficulties of the Catalan champion and the 16th place he does not lie. Marquez, who came second last year at Phillip Island, will start from Q1.

Marquez’s words

“The sensations were what I expected. I gained confidence little by little, but overall it was a good day and I gained confidence and tomorrow we will see if we can improve a little.

The title fight? I continue to bet on Jorge Martin. I believe in him despite the mistake made in Mandalika, he is the fastest rider and he is the most confident.

Race on Saturday and Sprint on Sunday? I think it was a good idea, given the problem that could arise on Sunday. In the end, not much changes for the weekend format. I feel prepared, I have a fairly clear picture, I know where I pushed and where I didn’t.

There phone call to Pedrosa before choosing the Gresini team? Well, it was a conversation between pilots. He obviously wasn’t in an easy situation, given that he is under contract with KTM. But I didn’t ask him anything specific, more a question of experiences he had. I’ve always had a good relationship with him and he’s been a Honda rider all his life, so I was interested in talking to him. I was undecided, when I called him I didn’t have clear ideas. I chose Japan next.”