EU, the strange Fratoianni-Conte alliance. Trust is temporary

The M5s at the last moment he chose his location in Europesurprisingly in the end the party led by Giuseppe With you, who was secretly negotiating to create a new group red-brown in Brusselsfinally decided to join the European deployment which also includes Italian Left Of Nicholas Fratoiannibut the EU group has decided to welcome the M5S only for a limited period, a sort of test in which the grillini will have to really demonstrate that they marry the values ​​of the Left. “The entry of the M5s into Left – Fratoianni explains to Il Corriere della Sera – it was sudden. The decision was made very quickly. And I am very happy with the choice they made. Not even forty-eight hours, there were technical times of the European Parliament to be respected“.

“We agreed – Fratoianni continues – a six-month period of mutual observation. There is a need to build trust. Strengthen our relationships, check our empathy mutual. Everything can change in six months, in Europe then things happen even faster than in Italy. The 5 Star Movement now has a completely different strategy compared to when he was doing the security decrees. Conte himself said that he would not re-issue those decrees”. But Fratoianni also opens up to the possibility of to build a lasting alliance in Italy too. “We are working with Conte to build a real alternative. And I say we to be precise, before agreeing this choice with the 5 Stars I discussed with Bonelli of the Greens, in Europe we are in different groups but we still remain united”.