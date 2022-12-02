The missteps of Nicola Fratoianni: from his wife to the Soumahoro case

Nicola Fratoianni is ringing a embarrassing series from faux pas. He began by nominating his wife, Elisabetta Piccolotti, who was later elected to the Chamber in the constituency of Lecce, she who has always been in Umbria. From there arose a strong controversy on social media and in the media that mercilessly appealed to her “Lady Fratoianni”a nickname that she has never been able to shake off, despite the screams and clamors of her strong Ego.

For a party of ideals, such as the Italian Left, the suspicion of nepotism is difficult to overcome, however Fratoianni continued on his way shrugging. Not to mention that the entrance of the duo Fratoianni – Bonelli (Verdi) went to cancel the agreement between Letta and the Third Pole, causing the known electoral disaster for the Democratic Party.

Nicola Fratoianni and Sinistra Italiana continue to support Soumahoro

But where Fratoianni gave his worst is in defence to sword drawn by Aboubakar Soumahoro. Already in the candidacy phase, the SI leader did not notice or did not want to notice the rumors that I was making insistent on the problems of managing the funds of his League and the squalid shanty town where the laborers were kept. For example, an email sent to him by Don Andrea Pupilla, head of the Apulian diocesan Caritas, or the hostility of the CGIL, or even the reports of his senator Elena Fattori, were of no avail.

In short Fratoianni simply turned away yielding only to the flattery of the “newspapers” and framing in the studio the now famous cover of Espresso with the title “Uomini e no” and the faces of Aboubakar Soumahoro and Matteo Salvini, a masterpiece by Marco Damilano, then director. The traveling circus of media propaganda, from Propaganda Live by “Zoro” Diego Fabbri, to Repubblica and La Stampa then pumped up a character who had already been talked about until they even presented him to the Pope (Copyright Damilano). And so Aboubakar Soumahoro we found him in Parliament and precisely to the Chamber which it has profaned with his filthy waders (in brackets not his and owner wants them back). A very serious fact which Fratoianni has not stigmatized but rather exalted it.

Then there was the bickering in Classroom with Giorgia Meloni where the black deputy demanded the “lei” while the Prime Minister had had the audacity to give him the “tu”, a term with which all colleagues are called. Later Soumahoro was keen to let us know that he “is a graduate” and Meloni perhaps even owed him the term “doctor”. In short, a real delirium in which the leaders of the party that had elected him have guiltily kept silent. And then everything else broke out, with the mother-in-law under investigation on charges of embezzlement of public funds, aggravated fraud and false invoices.

Subscribe to the newsletter

