Querétaro, Querétaro.- The tragedy occurred in a house in the community of La Estancia, San Juan del Río, Queretaro, this when two brothers started a fight that culminated in the death of one of themduring the Christmas Eve morning, security authorities reported.

According to the information, the events were recorded on Suecia street in the La Loma neighborhood, in the house with number twoin the early hours of this Saturday, when the victim, identified as Erik Rafael “T”came to his house at dawn, where his wife was waiting for him.

The early morning passed without incident, until, around six in the morning, the 31 year old man He heard a knock on the door of his house repeatedly, so when leaving to attend, realized that it was Efraín “T”, his brother, who, like ErikI was drunk.

Minutes after the meeting, both men began to argue outside the house,r situations not yet clearly identified, which led to an exchange of blows between brothers

At some point in the fight, it was Efraín who he took out a bladed weapon inside his clotheswith which he wounded his brother in different parts of his anatomy, killing him on the spotthus becoming responsible for the crime of fraticide.

Seeing his bloodied brotherEfraín made the decision to flee, thus escaping in a black Ford Fusion-type car with Mexico City license plates.

Once Erik’s family found out about the crime, they called the emergency number, 911, for paramedics to arrive, who confirmed the man’s death outside his home.

Upon confirming the crime, the Querétaro State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) was notified, for which reason security authorities secured the area for the preservation of the evidence that will include the investigation folder for the homicide.

Members of the Crime Investigation Agency were in charge of starting the inquiries, while personnel from the Forensic Medical Service arrived at the site to carry out the legal and respectful removal of the body.

The corresponding authorities will be in charge of publicizing the progress towards the capture of the man responsible for the commission of the crime of fraticide in the municipality of San Juan del Río in Querétaro.