Sebastien delavoux

Leader of the CGT collective of departmental fire and rescue services

Why publish this press release today?

Sébastien Delavoux There were some missed opportunities. We accompanied a rape victim for four years. The attacking firefighter was sentenced last year to five years in prison, two of which were suspended. Nobody took hold of our text at the time. The Julie affair, by its duration, by its gravity, is important. We did not hear the unions, while Julie and her mother were alone against a corporation of men. Of course, it’s easier to talk about working conditions, but our mandate also requires us to act on the culture of the profession. We must take a stand on the facts of society. The Julie case speaks of the gender relationship and the relationship of domination. The opportunity is given to us to say what we think, and to subscribe to an approach: there are indeed things which have happened with us, as in other corporations. We have a duty to speak.

Is the climate particularly sexist, deleterious, criminal?

Sébastien Delavoux In this environment of men enjoying a positive image, sexism is regularly present. There were facts for which there were complaints and convictions. When a firefighter admits having had sexual relations with a minor after filing a complaint, the least thing would be to prevent him from supervising minors. It’s not always the case. In the Julie case, Paris firefighters continue to practice even though they have admitted having had sexual relations with a minor. In internal affairs, the administration often chooses to relocate the victim. There are tools, such as the CHSCT, which could help to rethink the organization of work, restore the collective, bring more transparency.

Can this culture change?

Sébastien Delavoux We belong to a transgressive environment: when we go into intervention, we must be in control of our vehicle, but we can take liberties with respect to the highway code. We enter zones of danger, of fire, which others flee. Striding against the rule is an adrenaline rush. And group dynamics, when faced with a good or a bad idea, leads to overbidding. The volume of work, its duration, its intensity, its specificity, urgency, command rather than management, lead to violent social relations among firefighters, with strong relations of domination. But there are things that must not be done. When criminal acts are committed, we don’t have to feel collectively responsible. It must be said that this is not possible. I am sure many think so. There is no trial of intent. We can act on the culture without this changing anything in the team atmosphere, in the pride of doing this job. To progress, you have to face it. Brotherhood is not based on sexism and the degradation of women.