From: Kristina Geldt

After eight years, Rachele Mussolini draws a line under it: the granddaughter of the former dictator leaves the Fratelli d’Italia and joins Forza Italia.

Rome – Italy’s largest government party, Fratelli d’Italia (Fdi), is too right-wing for her. That is why Rachele Mussolini, one of the granddaughters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, is leaving Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing conservative party. Instead, she plans to join the Forza Italia party, the Italian news agency reports. Ansa with.

“I thank Fdi for believing in me and supporting me in two candidacies. The affection and esteem remain, but for me it is time to turn the page and join a party that I feel is closer to my moderate and centrist sensibilities,” said Mussolini Ansa-Reportedly.

The 50-year-old has been a member of Rome’s municipal parliament for the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) since 2016. In 2021, she received the best result of all candidates when she was re-elected. There, many in Meloni’s party considered her a figurehead. But for years she has represented a more moderate position than many of her party colleagues.

Newspaper reports The Republic According to her, current political discussions were the deciding factor in her decision. One point that is causing disputes in the governing coalition is the naturalization of migrant children who have attended school in Italy. Mussolini has shown his support for this.

Sees herself as an advocate of LGBT rights: Mussolini supports more liberal positions

Migration is another important issue for Meloni’s party. This was also a topic that the Fdi addressed during the election campaign shortly before the 2022 parliamentary elections. Since her election victory, the number of refugees in Italy has been falling. To achieve this, Meloni is relying on international agreements and, for example, has restricted the work of sea rescuers in the Mediterranean. For years there has been tension between civilian sea rescuers and the Italian government. After a visit to Libya, the right-wing prime minister came into conflict with the German sea rescue organization Sea-Watch. The organization accused Italy of having a “dystopian migration policy,” reported ZDF today.

As a politician who represents more liberal positions and sees herself as an advocate of LGBT rights, Mussolini feels more comfortable in the Forza Italia party. Her father was a jazz pianist and the fourth child of Benito Mussolini. In addition to Rachele Mussolini, other of his descendants have also made political careers. Her half-sister Alessandra sat for several years in both parliamentary chambers and as a member of the European Parliament for Forza Italia. (dpa, gel)