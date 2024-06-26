“First of all, we have included respect for animals, for the ecosystem, for the environment in general in the civic education guidelines. Today’s initiative also goes in this direction, that is, in trying to encourage the presence of veterinarians who know how to explain to children, already from nursery school or primary school, how to maintain relationships with animals”. said Paola Frassinetti, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Education and Merit, participating in the presentation of the activity carried out in schools in 10 years by the study and teaching group of the Anmvi, the national association of Italian veterinary doctors.