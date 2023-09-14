Frass, a mix of waste from insect farms, can become an excellent system for fertilizing agricultural land

The insects they are not loved by most but they could represent an incredible resource for humanity. As Italfruit.net points out, not only do they represent an excellent food source capable of contributing to reducing the effects of climate change but it seems that they can also become a simple and effective solution in the agricultural field for fertilizing fields.

All this is possible thanks to phrase, a mix of excrement, exuviae, insect remains and food substrate that comes from the same farms. The latter in turn are composed of organic matrices made from agricultural waste or by-products.

Read also: Tick ​​danger: after the bite you become allergic to meat

Insects have a particular metabolism that allows them to decompose the organic matrices used to raise them, producing useful nutrients for plants. According to the Legislative Decree. 75/2010 regarding fertilizers, frass is considered a vermicompost from manure, which is a soil improver produced from the excrement of worms and insects. European Union rules require a heat treatment at 70° for approximately 60 minutes for its use in agriculture.

Read also: Nick, the “social” farmer: all the advice from the influencer farmer

The phrase it has already been used to fertilize protected crops and in open fields and the results confirm an increase in the fresh weight of the plants, suggesting it could actually become a very useful tool for agriculture in the near future.

Subscribe to the newsletter

