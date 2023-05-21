After doctor in alaskaarrives Frasier, rescued in Spain by Sky Showtime. Nineties television is resurrected and advances slowly, like zombies that are no longer in fashion, colonizing more and more holes in retreating platforms. Thirty years have passed since the premiere of the first episode (thirty years!, with many exclamation points, wonder and melancholy). Those born then are almost left out of government youth discounts.

He had a clear memory of her, but a bit stiff. I know a few jokes by heart, like the episode where Frasier and Niles plan to open a restaurant and suggest putting the name in French: “Difficulty of pronunciation will keep the rabble out,” Niles said. But her memory betrayed me at the trial: he did not remember her like that. When they aired it, it seemed to me like a funny comedy, although very old-fashioned, with histrionic caricatures, a lot of abuse of canned laughter, and a willful coarseness that parodied the pedantic cartoons of The New Yorker. Today, on the other hand, I see a very well written series, with the right point of comic seasoning and that flirts with drama.

In fact, it delicately narrates a small tragedy that is very common in Spain, where, due to historical circumstances, there are many university children of currela parents: declassification. Frasier It tells of the lack of communication between generations, the painful strangeness with which parents and children look at each other whom life has placed on different planets. Frasier is ridiculous because he is also tragic, and if there were not a profound and unfortunate truth in his character, we would be short of breath to laugh at him. Was that already evident thirty years ago or have I learned to see it from my own old lady ridiculousness? I don’t know, but it is possible that the series will change depending on how they are viewed, like paintings change with natural light or lamps.

