Kingston (AFP)

Jamaican sprint star Shelley-Ann Fraser-Price became the second-fastest sprinter in history in the 100-meter race, with a time of 10.63 seconds at the Olympic meet in Destiny in Kingston. Less than two months before the start of the Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

Only the late American Florence Griffith Joyner achieved the best, when she set the world record in 1988 with a time of 10.49 seconds, which means that the Jamaican needs to reduce her number by 15 seconds to win the title of the fastest woman in history.

After American promising Shakari Richardusen clocked 10.72 seconds last April, Friezi Price reminded everyone on Saturday to consider her in Tokyo this summer, after setting a new personal record that erased her previous 10.70 seconds and set it in 2012.

Fraser-Price has the second best time in history, ahead of American Carmelita Jeter, who clocked 10.64 seconds in 2009, who immediately congratulated her.

The 41-year-old, who retired in 2017, tweeted, “I know how much you deserve this achievement, you came back after having a baby and showed the world how talented and passionate you are. You are officially the fastest woman alive.” With her new number, Fraser-Price completed an extraordinary record in her professional career, winning six Olympic medals, including two titles in the 100m, and ten world medals, including four titles in the 100m and one in the 200m.

Despite this, the quiet Jamaican has long lived in the majestic shadow of her compatriot Usain Bolt. Born in Waterhouse, a notoriously violent neighborhood of Kingston, Fraserprice gave birth to her son Zion on August 7, 2017, but that did not prevent her from returning to the competition stronger.

She dedicates her time to charities, as well as being a UNICEF ambassador, campaigning for better conditions to give birth in Jamaica, or for better information on breastfeeding.

The only downside to her career is that she was suspended for six months for the steroids use of oxycodone in 2010.